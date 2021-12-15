Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

