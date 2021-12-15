Secure Asset Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.