Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

