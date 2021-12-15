Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

VYM opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14.

