Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

MYN opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.