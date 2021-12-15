Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SES traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.84. 538,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

