Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SGAMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85.
About Sega Sammy
Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.