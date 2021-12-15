Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGAMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.