Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Select Energy Services worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

