Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

