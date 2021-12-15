Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Amundi purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

