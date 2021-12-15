Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

