Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.