Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 955.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.