Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $523.15 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

