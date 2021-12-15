Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 439.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

