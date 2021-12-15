Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $412.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$412.00 and last traded at C$412.00, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$412.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$394.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$385.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($19.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.