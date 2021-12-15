ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.43. 7,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

