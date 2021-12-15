Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.2873 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

