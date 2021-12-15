Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of RUA stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. Rua Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.38).

About Rua Life Sciences

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

