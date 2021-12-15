Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Decreases By 72.3%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities upped their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94. Akumin has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

