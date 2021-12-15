Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Drops By 58.3%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

