Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Drops By 58.3%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
About Atlas Financial
