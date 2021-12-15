Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Grows By 172.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 18.60 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 17.02 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 20.34.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the period.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.