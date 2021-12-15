Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Grows By 172.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CPZ stock opened at 18.60 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 17.02 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 20.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
