Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 112.1%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the November 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

