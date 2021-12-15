Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Rises By 800.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSSEP stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $29.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.