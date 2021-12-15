Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Increases By 243.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
