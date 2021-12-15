Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Increases By 243.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

