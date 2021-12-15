Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rises By 500.0%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECIFY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

