Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rises By 500.0%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ECIFY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
Shares of ECIFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.27.
Electricité de France Company Profile
Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
