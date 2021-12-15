Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Drops By 60.2%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 271,740 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $19,571,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 811,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,167,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.