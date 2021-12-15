Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Drops By 98.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCSMF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

