Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Drops By 98.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FCSMF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.22.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.