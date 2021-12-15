Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Grows By 147.7%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSQD remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,415. G Squared Ascend I has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

