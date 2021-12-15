Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Declines By 53.3%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BUG opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $346,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter.

