Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Decreases By 92.3%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $158.30 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.38. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

