Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declines By 51.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:GER traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 281,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
