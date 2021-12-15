Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declines By 51.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GER traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 281,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

