Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Grows By 256.3%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,089. Group Nine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth $15,404,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth $11,198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 551,073 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 49.6% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 897,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 297,503 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

