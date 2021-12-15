Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declines By 86.4%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 70,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

