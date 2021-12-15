Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Drops By 69.8%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 31,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,809. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

