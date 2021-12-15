Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Decreases By 89.7%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LKREF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.