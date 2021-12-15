Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Expands By 514.3%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGAWY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099. Megaworld has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Get Megaworld alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.3252 dividend. This is a boost from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.