Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Drops By 85.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 67,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.49. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

