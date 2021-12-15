Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Drops By 54.4%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 563,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoVibronix by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NanoVibronix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAOV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

