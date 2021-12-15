Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Grows By 135.7%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NJMC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 22,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
