Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Grows By 135.7%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJMC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 22,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

