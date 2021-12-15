Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Increases By 76,200.0%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 76,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

