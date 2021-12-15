Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Decreases By 96.5%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

