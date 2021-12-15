Short Interest in Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Rises By 300.0%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RUPRF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

