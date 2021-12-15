Short Interest in Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Decreases By 94.1%

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,965,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,566. Smokefree Innotec has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Smokefree Innotec
