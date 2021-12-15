Short Interest in Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Decreases By 94.1%

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,965,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,566. Smokefree Innotec has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Smokefree Innotec

Smokefree Innotec, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

