Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Expands By 214.9%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 214.9% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,039,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STMH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 405,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

