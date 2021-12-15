Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Drops By 73.4%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Tech and Energy Transition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,308 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,258,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

