Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Declines By 64.9%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSFY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

UBSFY opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

