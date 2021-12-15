Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Decreases By 90.3%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 1,301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $$2.78 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

