Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Grows By 247.1%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

