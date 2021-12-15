Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 85.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Winland stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
About Winland
