Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 85.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Winland stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

